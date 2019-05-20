Paris Regional Medical Center Names 2019 Mercy Award Winner

Annetta Cooke, Chief Clinical Dietician recognized for demonstrating compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others

Paris, TX (May 17th, 2019) – Paris Regional Medical Center recently announced that Annetta Cooke, Chief Clinical Dietician, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2019 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the organization was founded.

Paris Regional announced the new initiative earlier this year as a way to recognize and award Team Members who have a passion for service for patients and community. The Mercy Award will continue to be an annual recognition program, as peers nominate each other in the hope of achieving the highest honor a PRMC employee can now receive.

“At Paris Regional Medical Center, we are committed to improving the lives of those we serve. We succeed in doing so by the good work and service of our Team Members on and off the job,” said Steve Hyde, CEO. “We are extremely proud to recognize Annetta for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

“I truly believe Annetta views our patients as family, and treats them with that same concern, love, and respect. Having served as an Army Colonel, Annetta can still command an audience while taking a humble approach to teamwork. Knowing Annetta’s “building blocks”, and the importance she places on living a selfless life, has always intrigued and motivated others.” James Hall, Director of Food Services and Annetta’s co-worker.

As PRMC’s 2019 Honoree, Annetta was gifted an all-expense paid trip to Nashville as she will represent the hospital in August at a special Mercy Award ceremony hosted by LifePoint Health. Annetta will be placed in the running to be named LifePoint Health’s overall companywide Mercy Award Winner among 89 other LifePoint facility level nominees.

