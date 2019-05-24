Mount Pleasant Valedictorian Audrey Courreges delivers the invocation.

Community Baccalaureate Service Held

The combined Classes of 2019 from Mount Pleasant and Chapel Hill High Schools were honored at the Mount Pleasant Community Baccalaureate Service Wednesday night at First Baptist Church. Wearing their gowns, mortarboards and adorned with medals, cords and stoles, the seniors listened to messages from Mount Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall and Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Marc Levesque.

Dr. Clint Davis, the pastor of First Baptist Church, brought the central message of the evening, reminding the graduates not to conform to the ways of the world, but to protect their good names. He said that as they left home for college, trade school, or career to know that they can always come home to serve the community of Mount Pleasant.

The graduates each received a Bible from their respective high school principals. The program ended with a special song, “Irish Blessing,” by the combined choirs of the two high schools.