Texas A&M University-Commerce to convert entire football roster to VICIS ZERO1 helmets.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce today announced it would equip its entire varsity full roster with the VICIS ZERO1 helmet for the upcoming 2019 football season. The ZERO1 has received the highest rating in the National Football League (NFL) and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) helmet performance testing three years in a row. The ZERO1 is also top-rated in VIRGINIA TECH® Helmet RatingsTM for a collegiate and high school play.

The university’s decision to convert its entire varsity team to the ZERO1 is the latest example of a growing commitment from around the country to protect student-athletes with the most technologically advanced equipment. More than 1,200 high school programs and 150 professional and college teams have made the switch to the ZERO1. NFL and NCAA teams, in 2017, were initially introduced to ZER01. The ZERO1 features a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces while enhancing players performance.

“I’m really excited about our partnership with VICIS and I think it says a lot about our University, putting the student-athlete welfare first by using absolutely the best helmet on the market,” Lion head football coach David Bailiff said. “The state of the art technology and lightweight will protect our student-athletes from injury, and I’m proud of our school for stepping up to use the ZERO1. It’s incredible for our administration to get this done for our student-athletes and keep them safe.”

Through the partnership, Lion football coaches, trainers and equipment managers will have access to on-field safety-related educational seminars provided by VICIS personnel, as well as receive significant discounts towards the purchase of helmets and accessories, all with the focus of improving student-athlete safety in the sport of football.

“We are proud to partner with Coach Bailiff and Texas A&M University-Commerce to promote player protection and education,” said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to supporting these student-athletes with our protective technologies this upcoming season and beyond.”

For additional information about VICIS and the ZERO1, or to reserve a helmet for your player or team, visit www.vicis.com.

About Texas A&M University-Commerce

Texas A&M University-Commerce offers over 100 fields of study through 26 academic departments, with approximately 13,000 students enrolled. Located just 65 miles northeast of Dallas, Texas A&M University-Commerce provides a unique and memorable collegiate experience. The fifth-oldest state university in Texas, and the second-fastest growing university in the Lone Star state, A&M-Commerce offers students the opportunity to pursue nearly every educational avenue available. With a large number of first-generation college students on campus, A&M-Commerce prides itself on providing a top-notch educational experience, allowing students to succeed both in the classroom and beyond.

A&M-Commerce has a long and illustrious athletic history, dating back to the first football game in 1914. The Lions, the only remaining original Lone Star Conference member, won the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Championship for their first NCAA National Championship. All told, the Lions have won a combined 98 conference championships, including 23 in football, 23 in men’s track and field, and 21 in men’s basketball. The Lions have won six national titles with over 300 All-Americans since 1932. A&M-Commerce now sponsors 14 intercollegiate athletic programs, and 11 sports advanced to the NCAA Championships in the 2018-19 year.

About VICIS

VICIS is driven by its mission to help athletes at all levels and elevate head protection in sport. Applying insights from medical research and advancements in engineering + design, VICIS creates technologies that reduce impact forces and improve performance. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing three consecutive years and was named one of TIME Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions. VICIS’ ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet truly optimized for kids. It is the best testing football helmet in the history of VIRGINIA TECH® YOUTH HELMET RATINGS™. Named one of Fast Company’s 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jerry Rice, and Roger Staubach, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports, and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.