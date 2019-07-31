Canned Beef Products Recalled



Conagra Brands, Inc. Recalls Canned Beef Products

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 – Conagra Brands, Inc., a Milton, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 32,400 pounds of canned beef products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says it is due to a potential processing defect. That defect could result in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products.

The canned beef items were produced on July 18, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

The 15-oz canned items of “Kaskey’s Beefy Mac Pasta in Tomato Sause” with Best By JUL 07 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Texas.

The problem was discovered by the establishment on July 27, 2019, during routine activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks. It verifies that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers.

