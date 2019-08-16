Two Jailed After Titus County Drug Bust

Titus County Sheriff’s Office executed a Narcotic Search Warrant in the 2000 block of Farm Road 127 after learning persons at the location were suspected of using and selling methamphetamine. The Titus County Emergency Response Team made entry into the residence locating Tony Ray Walker, age 43, and Brandi Renee Currey, age 42, who were both detained and suspected of the criminal activity. The search revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a pipe, used syringes, and suspected methamphetamines. Tony Ray Walker and Brandi Renee Currey were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, a Felony of the Third Degree and booked into the Titus County Jail.

