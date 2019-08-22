Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 22)

Trenton Wayne Joplin

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1100-block of North Collegiate Drive for a traffic violation Wednesday night at 9:03. The driver, Trenton Wayne Joplin, 40, of Paris, had two outstanding traffic warrants. During the inventory of his vehicle, Officers found a small plastic baggie that contained methamphetamine. Joplin was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

At 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, officers worked a fraud in the 900-block of Clarksville. Reportedly, a person had cashed a check recently, and the bank returned the check advising that it was fraudulent. The note was from another local business. The investigation continues.

Paris Police was dispatched to the 3200-block of N. Main Wednesday morning at 1:32 to assist another agency with an investigation. Officers located a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that had been reported as stolen out of Hopkins County. The owner of the vehicle was on scene and advised that a family member had taken the car earlier Tuesday evening. OnStar had located it, and the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived. Officers returned the vehicle to the owner.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Aug 21).