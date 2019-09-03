Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 3)

Davy Reyes

Paris Police arrested Davy Reyes, 30, of Paris, in the 300-block of E. Price St at 8:39 pm on Friday (Aug 30). Reyes was seen at a location that he has a protective order to stay away from. This would make at least the fourth time that Reyes has been arrested within the past month for violating the protective order. Reyes’ charge was enhanced to a felony. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 900-block of W. Sherman St Friday morning at 11:48. Reportedly, someone entered the house while the complainant was away and stole several small electronics and a bottle of medication. The investigation continues.



Nicole Renee Day

Nicole Renee Day, 30, of Paris, was arrested at her residence on a felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance. It stemmed from an investigation in July where Day was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The research led the arresting officer to discover methamphetamine in the paraphernalia later. She was then placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Lesia Marie Thibodeaux

Friday night at 11:23, Lesia Marie Thibodeaux, 53, of Paris, was arrested at her residence on a felony probation violation warrant for credit card or debit card abuse. Thibodeaux was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Audumn Helen-Lynn Strickland

Audumn Helen-Lynn Strickland, 28, of Paris, was arrested in the 400-block of NE 20th St Saturday afternoon at 1:15 on a felony probation violation warrant. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2400-block of Simpson St Saturday afternoon at 3:23. Reportedly, someone had entered the house and had stolen multiple power tools. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of Fitzhugh Ave at 6:28 Saturday evening. Reportedly, a known suspect had used her car to strike another vehicle that was parked in the driveway. One person claimed that they had been struck by the moving vehicle. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 348 calls for service and arrested 31 people over the past holiday weekend ending at midnight on Monday (Sep 2).