Judge Eddie Northcutt

Eighth Judicial District Judge Eddie Northcutt announced his intention to seek re-election to the post. Northcutt was initially elected in 2012 and re-elected without opposition to a second term in 2016. A Republican, Northcutt will once again seek the nomination of his party in the March 2020 primary. Hopkins, Franklin, Rains, and Delta counties comprise the Eighth Judicial District.