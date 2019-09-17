CenterPoint Energy Satisfaction Study

CenterPoint Energy ranks first in Segment

J.D. Power 2019 Customer Satisfaction Study

The company ranks highest in the South Large Segment for third year-in-a-row

Houston – Sept. 16, 2019 – CenterPoint Energy ranked first in customer satisfaction in the Large South Residential Gas segment for the third year-in-a-row, according to the J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. The study measures residential customers’ satisfaction with their natural gas utility in four U.S. geographic regions: East, Midwest, South, and West. The study also examines satisfaction across six factors: safety and reliability, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, price, communications, and customer service.

“Our goal is to provide an exceptional customer experience through focused technology investments centered around customers’ preferences for interaction and information,” said Scott Doyle, executive vice president of Natural Gas Distribution for CenterPoint Energy. “Our ranking is also a result of our dedicated employees and their longstanding commitment to providing quality customer service.”

In the 2019 study, the South Large Segment average was 765. CenterPoint Energy’s overall customer satisfaction index score in the region was 773.

“Customers who recall receiving communications from their natural gas utility providers have a significantly higher satisfaction level,” said Carl Lepper, Director of the Utility Practice at J.D. Power. “Communications is key, and our 2019 study demonstrated that CenterPoint Energy excels in this area.”

The 2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 57,879 online interviews. They were conducted from September 2018 through July 2019 among residential customers of the 84 largest natural gas utility brands across the United States. It represents more than 62 million households. For more information about the Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-gas-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.

