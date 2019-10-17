Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 17)

Tra’Davious Arnold Leeks

Paris Police arrested Tra’Davious Arnold Leeks, 17, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation office Wednesday morning at 10:19 on a felony probation violation warrant. Leeks is currently on probation for a burglary of a habitation conviction. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle Wednesday morning at 10:40 in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286. The victim reported that someone had entered his locked car and had stolen two firearms, a scope, and two boxes of ammunition. Police could not determine when or where the burglary had occurred. The investigation continues.

Jonathan Eldrick Hannah

Officers arrested Jonathan Eldrick Hannah, 45, of Paris, Wednesday afternoon at 3:27 in the 4300-block of Bonham on a warrant revoking his probation. Hannah is on probation for possession of marijuana of more than four ounces but less than five pounds in a drug-free zone. He also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Dallas County, charging him with criminal trespass. Hannah is in the Lamar County Jail.

Wednesday afternoon, Paris Police met with a victim in the lobby of the Police Department at 5:04. Reportedly, a 33-year-old male came to the victim’s home in the 2300-block of Margaret St. and displayed a gun during an argument. The report reflects that two small children were present during the incident. There were no reports of injuries during the event, and the investigation continues.

Cornelius Laray Carter

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200-block of George Wright Homes Wednesday night at 10:55. Officers heard a male subject yelling at a female inside the apartment and located Cornelius Laray Carter, 27, hiding in a bedroom. Carter gave the officers a false name and had possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and a dangerous drug. While being booked into the jail, officers found four prescription pills hidden in his sock. They added possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility to his charge. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Oct 16).