MPISD – News

Brian Ramirez and Coach Jesus Garcia

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cross Country runner advances to State

The Mount Pleasant High School Cross Country teams competed in the Region II 5A Cross Country meet at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex on Monday, October 28. Senior Brian Ramirez will make his second trip to the State meet, finishing in 9th place out of 180 runners.

The boys had a strong showing as a team, coming in 5th place out of 24 teams. The Tigers narrowly missed advancing as a team by just one place. Running for the Tigers were Ramirez in 9th place, Geovanni Calderon in 17th, Daniel Robles in 25th, Gill Landavere in 53rd, Antonio Landaverde in 87th, and Gillberth Landaverde and Juan Gonzalez. The Varsity Boys earned their trip to the Regional meet by winning their first district championship since 2011.

The Lady Tigers finished in 11th place as a team out of 24 teams. Running for the Lady Tigers were Estela Dorantes in 30th, Christina Gordon in 32nd, Leilani Jimenez in 85th, Buendy Fraire in 91st, Katie Ochoa in 92nd, Jennifer Soto and Heslie Castanon. The Girls team earned their trip to Regionals by winning the District Championship for the fifth year in a row.

Ramirez will run in the 5A UIL State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock on Saturday, November 9.

Bryan Trickey and Jesus Garcia are Mount Pleasant High School’s Cross Country coaches.

L to R: Debora Trejo, Abby Mason, Viridiana Ysasi, Rianna Jeffery, Taylor Hubbs, Beth Lockett, Omar Ramirez, Kylie Hedge, Faith Logan

MPHS FBLA officers attend the Fall Leadership Conference

The Mount Pleasant High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) officers attended the Fall Leadership Conference at LaPoynor High School on Thursday, October 24. While at the conference, students learned interview tips, dinner etiquette, how to dress for success, and participated in team bonding, icebreaker activities with other FBLA students from around the area.

The MPHS FBLA officers are President Abby Mason, Vice Presidents Faith Logan and Taylor Hubbs, Secretary Viridiana Ysasi, Treasurer Debora Trejo, Reporter Kylie Hedge, Parliamentarian Rianna Jeffery, Historian Beth Lockett, and Social Media Manager Omar Ramirez.

John Whitten, Shanta Lockett, and Sarah Fryl are FBLA advisers.