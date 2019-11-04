TAMUC – Sports

Lion Football is No. 6 in the second week of Super Region Four Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is the sixth-ranked team in this year’s second iteration of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four rankings, as announced Monday.

The Lions are 7-2 overall with a 6-2 record in-region. Super Region Four consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic, Great Northwest Athletic, and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate conferences. The top seven teams in the region after the regular season will advance to the NCAA Division II Football Championship.

Three undefeated teams are remaining in the region. Tarleton is ranked No. 1, Minnesota State is second, and the Colorado School of Mines is third.

Colorado State-Pueblo in fourth and Angelo State in fifth are the region’s one-loss teams. Behind the Lions are four two-loss teams with Augustana in seventh, Sioux Falls in eighth, Winona State in ninth, and Dixie State in 10th.

The No. 24 Lions close out their home schedule on Saturday, November 9, at 4:00 pm when the Lions host UT Permian Basin for Senior Day and Local Heroes Day presented by Ford Family Auto. Tickets for the game are available at the box office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, or by calling (903) 468-8756.

NCAA Division II Super Region Four Rankings – November 4, 2019

Rk School In Reg D-II 1 Tarleton 7-0 7-0 2 Minnesota St. 9-0 9-0 3 Colorado School of Mines 9-0 9-0 4 Colorado St.-Pueblo 8-1 8-1 5 Angelo St. 8-1 8-1 6 A&M-COMMERCE 6-2 6-2 7 Augustana 7-2 7-2 8 Sioux Falls 7-2 7-2 9 Winona St. 7-2 7-2 10 Dixie St. 7-2 7-2

Games in the Regional Rankings This Week (CST)

No. 1 Tarleton at William Jewell – 1:00 pm

No. 2 Minnesota State at No. 8 Sioux Falls – 1:00 pm

No. 10 Dixie State at No. 3 Colorado School of Mines – 1:00 pm

Black Hills State No. 4 Colorado State-Pueblo – 1:00 pm

No. 5 Angelo State at Eastern New Mexico – 7:00 pm

UT Permian Basin at No. 6 A&M-Commerce – 4:00 pm

No. 7 Augustana at No. 9 Winona State – 1:00 pm

Lion Football stays at No. 24 in the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll

WACO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 24 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the AFCA on Monday.

The Lions defeated West Texas A&M, 34-20, last weekend for a crucial win in both the regional and conference standings. A&M-Commerce is now 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Lone Star Conference entering the final two weeks of the season.

Three A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes. Tarleton moved up to No. 3 in the nation while CSU-Pueblo jumped to No. 11, and Angelo State stayed at No. 21.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 62 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 68th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000. In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been known as a nationally ranked team 117 times since joining Division II in 1981.

A&M-Commerce closes out its home schedule on Saturday, November 9, at 4 p.m. when the Lions host UT Permian Basin for Senior Day and Local Heroes Day presented by Ford Family Auto. Tickets for the game are available at the box office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, or by calling (903) 468-8756.

2019 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll (Nov. 4, 2019)

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (29) 8-0 773 1 2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 9-0 741 2 3. Tarleton (Texas) (1) 9-0 689 4 4. Minnesota St. 9-0 683 3 5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-0 642 5 6. Notre Dame (Ohio) 9-0 598 6 7. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 9-0 581 7 8. Colorado School of Mines 9-0 562 9 9. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 9-0 522 10 10. Central Missouri 9-0 495 11 11. Colorado St.-Pueblo 8-1 434 13 12. Northwest Missouri St. 8-1 407 14 13. Bowie St. (Md.) 9-0 372 15 14. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-1 355 16 15. Kutztown (Pa.) 9-0 342 17 16. Harding (Ark.) 8-1 319 18 17. Indianapolis (Ind.) 7-1 264 8 18. Wingate (N.C.) 8-1 263 12 19. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1 228 19 20. West Florida 7-1 217 20 21. Angelo St. (Texas) 8-1 188 21 22. Henderson St. (Ark.) 8-1 136 23 23. Truman St. (Mo.) 8-1 82 25 24. Texas A&M-Commerce 7-2 74 24 25. Tiffin (Ohio) 7-1 28 NR

Dropped Out: West Chester (Pa.) (22)

Others Receiving Votes: West Chester (Pa.), 25; Missouri Western St., 19; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 11; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 10; Virginia Union, 7; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 4; Dixie St. (Utah), 2; Assumption (Mass.), 1; Shepherd (W.Va.), 1.

