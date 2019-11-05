Texarkana Police Fail To Find Infant

Terrikah Lyn Hayes – Temple Police Department Photo

Texarkana officials found no sign of remains while looking for a five-week-old baby behind an apartment complex. Terrikah Lyn Hayes, 36, is facing charges in Temple in connection with the deaths of two other children. They found them with her and their surviving siblings in late September with no edible food or water. Hays possibly moved from Texarkana to Temple sometime in 2015, and she is facing charges in Temple for the deaths of two other children.