S. Reed Morian

TPW Commission Thanks Texas for Approving Prop 5

S. Reed Morian, Chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, issued the following statement regarding the results of yesterday’s election where voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 5, a constitutional amendment dedicating revenue received from the sales and use taxes collected on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission:

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the people of Texas for voting to approve Proposition 5 and thus securing the future funding of parks and historic sites across this state for generations to come. With this constitutional amendment, voters have given the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission a chance to make real progress toward addressing the needs of parks and historic sites statewide.”

“On behalf of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and the 3,200 men and women of the department, I would like to thank Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Representative John Cyrier and the Texas Legislature for making this a priority last session and building the tremendous legislative support needed to put Senate Joint Resolution 24 on the ballot. We would also like to thank the countless supporters over time who have volunteered their time to help inform the public about this important piece of legislation.”