Holiday And Travel Tips

DPS Ramping Up Enforcement during Thanksgiving Holiday

GARLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will enhance enforcement efforts for the Thanksgiving holiday period. Particular emphasis is on Interstates 20 and 30 from Palo Pinto County to the East Texas State Line during the Thanksgiving period – to help achieve the safest possible holiday travel.

DPS troopers will focus efforts on identifying traffic violations such as speeding, seat belt usage, following too closely, intoxicated drivers, and criminal activity on the highways. Troopers will be assisting stranded motorists and travelers who become lost or confused and enforcing the Slow Down/Move Over law.

DPS offers the following tips to help Texans arrive at their destinations safely for the Thanksgiving holiday: