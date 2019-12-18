President Trump Impeached In Historic House Vote

The House of Representatives has officially impeached President Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

The impeachment vote on Article I, regarding obstruction of Congress, which was mostly on party lines, marks the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached, following the impeachments of Andrew Johnson in March of 1868 and Bill Clinton on Dec. 19, 1998. Neither Johnson nor Clinton were removed from office by the U.S. Senate.

A third president, Richard Nixon, resigned from the executive office on Aug. 9, 1974, amid the Watergate scandal that started in 1972 rather than face an impeachment vote.

The second article of impeachment, abuse of power, also passed in the House.