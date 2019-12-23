" /> Paris New Hope Center To Expand Hours on Saturdays and Sundays – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
cypress basin hospice
Mark Patrick Header 2020

Paris New Hope Center To Expand Hours on Saturdays and Sundays

7 hours ago

Release From New Hope Center, Paris Texas

New Hope Center of Paris NOW through the End OF JANUARY will be opening their offices on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm to assist with those who are in need of shelter. (We will not be open for general business, just to assist with sheltering) We know we are entering the coldest month and we do not want to see our brothers and sisters in Christ become ill or die living on the streets. New Hope Center currently has 1 bed available.

If you would like to donate funds to enable us to provide hotel stays during these cold weather months, please visit our website and make a financial contribution.

If you would like to assist with the bus fare for those trying to get back to family, you can notate that on your donation as well.

If you would like to volunteer during these times, please call me at (903) 783-0353 x 101 Tanteta Scott. If we have enough volunteers we will set up a training.

As we get closer to the end of January, we will evaluate our need to continue with this service into February.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     