Paris New Hope Center To Expand Hours on Saturdays and Sundays

New Hope Center of Paris NOW through the End OF JANUARY will be opening their offices on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm to assist with those who are in need of shelter. (We will not be open for general business, just to assist with sheltering) We know we are entering the coldest month and we do not want to see our brothers and sisters in Christ become ill or die living on the streets. New Hope Center currently has 1 bed available.

If you would like to donate funds to enable us to provide hotel stays during these cold weather months, please visit our website and make a financial contribution.

If you would like to assist with the bus fare for those trying to get back to family, you can notate that on your donation as well.

If you would like to volunteer during these times, please call me at (903) 783-0353 x 101 Tanteta Scott. If we have enough volunteers we will set up a training.

As we get closer to the end of January, we will evaluate our need to continue with this service into February.