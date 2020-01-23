" /> EastTexasRadio.com
20 mins ago

Tigers, Cru Selected To Win Softball Divisions

RICHARDSON, Texas –Thursday, the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information voted. The results indicate that East Texas Baptist and Mary Hardin-Baylor are picked to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference East and West Divisions, respectively, 

The Tigers are coming off their eighth consecutive trip to the NCAA Championship after going 39-6 in 2019 and 26-1 in conference play. They received 141 points and 21 out of 24 first-place votes.

The Cru received 136 points and 19 first-place votes after going 28-16 overall and 21-6 in league play. UMHB was the runner-up to the ASC Championship last season.

The conference will return to divisions for the first time since 2013.

They picked LeTourneau second in the East Division with 105 points and two first-place votes. They were followed by UT Dallas (87, 1 first place), Louisiana College (81), Belhaven (59) and Ozarks (27).

In the West, Hardin-Simmons was selected second with 106 points and three first-place votes. Sul Ross State (91, 1 first place), Concordia Texas (70, 1 first place), Howard Payne (53), and McMurry (51) followed them. 

In addition to the preseason poll, 35 players were named to the ASC Softball Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Among the players returning for the 2020 season are 21 all-conference selections and the reigning ASC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, Beatriz Lara of ETBU.

The 2020 softball season is the 22nd for ASC softball. The action begins on Saturday, February 1, when Concordia Texas plays at Trinity (Texas).

Rawlings is the official softball of the American Southwest Conference and is used by the league’s 12 members and during the ASC Championship Tournament.

2020 ASC Softball Preseason Poll
East Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2019 Record (ASC)
1. East Texas Baptist (21) 141 39-6 (26-1)
2. LeTourneau (2) 105 24-17 (18-12)
3. UT Dallas (1) 87 17-21 (12-14)
4. Louisiana College 81 21-20 (11-16)
5. Belhaven 59 15-25 (9-18)
6. Ozarks 27 12-28 (9-21)

West Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2019 Record (ASC)
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (19) 136 28-16 (21-6)
2. Hardin-Simmons (3) 106 21-23 (14-13)
3. Sul Ross State (1) 91 21-20 (13-13)
4. Concordia Texas (1) 70 15-25 (10-17)
5. Howard Payne 53 17-22 (13-14)
6. McMurry 51 13-25 (8-19)

 

2020 ASC Softball Preseason Players to Watch
Players selected by their respective head coach

Name Cl. Pos. School
Marlee Blackwell * Sr. OF Belhaven
Allie Gordon * So. 3B Belhaven
Elizabeth Taggard Jr. 1B Belhaven
Summer Harper Sr. 1B/DP Concordia Texas
Ashley Hallmark Sr. OF Concordia Texas
Miranda Mueller Sr. 1B Concordia Texas
Beatriz Lara F So. P/UT East Texas Baptist
Preslye Cox * So. P East Texas Baptist
Daniella Solis * Jr. OF East Texas Baptist
Kate Tovar * So. 1B/3B Hardin-Simmons
Karis Hessert * So. C Hardin-Simmons
Taylor Hinojos * Sr. P Hardin-Simmons
Aurora Luera * Sr. SS Howard Payne
Kayla Hill * Sr. C Howard Payne
Bailey Richey * So. P LeTourneau
Hana Bonner Jr. 3B LeTourneau
Katelyn Trombley * Jr. OF LeTourneau
Cameron Crochet Sr. P Louisiana College
Samantha Cetta * Sr. SS Louisiana College
Shaye Tredinich * Jr. C Louisiana College
Kathryn Reed * So. P Mary Hardin-Baylor
Allie Dalle * Jr. OF Mary Hardin-Baylor
Avery Kelly * Sr. 3B Mary Hardin-Baylor
Hope Schoeneman * Sr. P McMurry
Camille Scott So. P McMurry
Emily Michki Jr. 3B McMurry
Tori Reiber So. 1B Ozarks
Alex Dollins Fr. OF Ozarks
Codi Shannon Fr. IF Ozarks
Jodie Vaughn * So. P Sul Ross State
Gabriela Raimondi * Sr. SS Sul Ross State
Haile Guillen Jr. OF Sul Ross State
Jessica Vlasek * Sr. 1B/DP UT Dallas
Elizabeth Brann Sr. OF UT Dallas
Matee Simon Fr. UT UT Dallas

* 2019 All-Conference
2019 Pitcher of the Year
 F 2019 Freshman of the Year

