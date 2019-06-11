12 Graduate From Getting Ahead Program

Twelve participants in the United Way of Lamar County’s “Getting Ahead” financial literacy program graduated.

Executive Director of the United Way Jenny Wilson stated, “We are so proud of these 12 individuals who attended this 16-week course! I also want to thank our partners Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Lamar County Literacy Council, City Square of Paris, Habitat for Humanity and our sponsors Lamar National Bank, Liberty National Bank and the board of Texas Dream Center for their donations.

Graduates include Tabatha Hearn, Patti White, Jennifer Calkins, Felicia Williams, Tammy Cato, Tarmecia Smith, Monique Fulbright, Linda Woodall, Debbie Zucca, Zachary McAlpin, MaShonda Russell, and facilitator Natalie Stuart.