High School Basketball Plus Rescheduled Sports For Paris High In Today’s Sports

Photo by Bill Higgins (Bill Higgins photos)

Last night the Detroit Lady Eagles jumped out to a 14 point lead in the third quarter before Rivercrest mounted a comeback. Detroit would hold on for a 51-50 victory. Kiley Miller led Detroit with 15 points, including three from behind the arc and Ashlin Johnson finished with 13 points for Rivercrest.

On the boys side Rivercrest used some hot shooting from Shane Crabtree to defeat Detroit 78-56. Crabtree had 25 points for Rivercrest including 15 in the third quarter all from three-pointers. Kody Golightly Led Detroit with 16 points. The Prairiland girls and boy’s swept cooper at home last night. The girls won 56-40 while the boy’s won by over 20 points.

The Paris Lady Cats trailed by 18 at half to Liberty Eylau before climbing back in the game. The Lady Cats ultimately fell 49-45 in Texarkana. The Paris boys rolled to their fifth district win as they beat LE 71-45. Jaelyn Lee led Paris with 16 points. A win against Pittsburg on Friday will give Paris at least a share of the district title.

It was Bland 41 and Honey Grove 22 in girl’s basketball. Demetria Pruitt led the lady Warriors with 12 points.

The Clarksville girls beat Linden Kildare 54-33 to remain undefeated in the district.

Reports surfaced last night that The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire four-time All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts and veteran left-handed starter David Price from the Boston Red Sox in a three-team swap that also includes the Minnesota Twins

The Dallas Stars dropped a road game last night to the Islanders in OT 4-3, and the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at the AAC.

NBA

Milwaukee Bucks 120 – New Orleans Pelicans 108

Houston Rockets 125 – Charlotte Hornets 110

LA Lakers 129 – San Antonio Spurs 102

NHL

New York Islanders 4 – Dallas Stars 3

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fourth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll, The No. 4 Lions return to the court on Saturday as they host UT-Tyler at 2:00 pm at the Field House.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team completed the Jack Brown Memorial hosted by Texas A&M International University in sixth place after Tuesday’s final round.

ASC

LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller, of Diana, finished second in the pole vault at the McNeese Indoor Invite, clearing 4.50 meters (14 ft.-9 in.).

HIGH SCHOOL

The National College Signing Day for Paris Wildcats is in the Paris High School Common Area at 10:00 Wednesday morning. They are Jameon Mitchell – Southwestern Oklahoma University, Quintarious Dangerfield- Southwestern Oklahoma University, and Alex Tidwell- Southeastern Oklahoma State University

The weather is moving schedules around. Paris coaches moved their softball game to Bells tomorrow (Feb 6) with a 5:00 pm start because of field conditions. Mt Pleasant’s JV golf tournament schedule for today is now next Wednesday (Feb 12).

BASKETBALL

This week’s Texas Association basketball rankings

GIRLS

5A

No. 8 Royse City (25-5) 71 – Lindale 49

4A

No. 2 Argyle (26-5) 70 – Springtown 29

3A

No. 11 Edgewood (24-5) at Grand Saline

No. 12 Mineola (24-7) OPEN

No. 15 Winnsboro (22-7) 45 – Mt Vernon 28

No. 17 Howe (22-5) OPEN

No. 21 Pottsboro (20-3) OPEN

2A

No. 25 Hawkins (26-1) 56 – Overton 22

1A

No. 2 Dodd City (27-4) OPEN

No. 11 Saltillo (27-7) 80 – Bloomburg 10

Chapel Hill MP (15-1) 79 – Commerce 26

Liberty Eylau 49 – Paris 45

New Boston 74 – Hooks 34

Pine Tree 42 – Marshall 37

Pleasant Grove 75 – Pittsburg 49

Texas High 56 = Mt Pleasant 48

BOYS

5A

Greenville 41 – No. 8 Sulphur Springs (22-8) 38 UPSET

4A

No. 7 Argyle (24-3) hosts Springtown

No. 20 Paris (23-8 5-0) 71 – Liberty Eylau 45 – 16 straight district wins

3A

No. 14 Atlanta (25-4) 81 – Queen City 33

No. 18 Van Alstyne (21-6) at Leonard

No. 22 Commerce (20-9) 56 – Chapel Hill MP 41

No. 23 Mineola (19-7) OPEN

2A

No. 11 Clarksville (16-9) host Linden-Kildare

1A

No. 17 Saltillo (26-4) 59 – Bloomburg 25

Arp 80 – Harmony 42

Hawkins 49 – Overton 28

John Tyler 51 – Hallsville 46

Mt Pleasant (25-3 5-1) 59 – Texas High 37

Sabine 51 – Gladewater 46

Tatum 116 – Hughes Springs 44