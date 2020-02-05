High School Basketball Plus Rescheduled Sports For Paris High In Today’s Sports

Photo by Bill Higgins (Bill Higgins photos)
Last night the Detroit Lady Eagles jumped out to a 14 point lead in the third quarter before Rivercrest mounted a comeback. Detroit would hold on for a 51-50 victory. Kiley Miller led Detroit with 15 points, including three from behind the arc and Ashlin Johnson finished with 13 points for Rivercrest.
On the boys side Rivercrest used some hot shooting from Shane Crabtree to defeat Detroit 78-56. Crabtree had 25 points for Rivercrest including 15 in the third quarter all from three-pointers. Kody Golightly Led Detroit with 16 points. The Prairiland girls and boy’s swept cooper at home last night. The girls won 56-40 while the boy’s won by over 20 points.
The Paris Lady Cats trailed by 18 at half to Liberty Eylau before climbing back in the game. The Lady Cats ultimately fell 49-45 in Texarkana. The Paris boys rolled to their fifth district win as they beat LE 71-45. Jaelyn Lee led Paris with 16 points. A win against Pittsburg on Friday will give Paris at least a share of the district title.
It was Bland 41 and Honey Grove 22 in girl’s basketball. Demetria Pruitt led the lady Warriors with 12 points.
The Clarksville girls beat Linden Kildare 54-33 to remain undefeated in the district.
Reports surfaced last night that The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire four-time All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts and veteran left-handed starter David Price from the Boston Red Sox in a three-team swap that also includes the Minnesota Twins
The Dallas Stars dropped a road game last night to the Islanders in OT 4-3, and the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at the AAC.
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks 120 – New Orleans Pelicans 108
Houston Rockets 125 – Charlotte Hornets 110
LA Lakers 129 – San Antonio Spurs 102
NHL
New York Islanders 4 – Dallas Stars 3
LSC
The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fourth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll, The No. 4 Lions return to the court on Saturday as they host UT-Tyler at 2:00 pm at the Field House.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team completed the Jack Brown Memorial hosted by Texas A&M International University in sixth place after Tuesday’s final round.
ASC
LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller, of Diana, finished second in the pole vault at the McNeese Indoor Invite, clearing 4.50 meters (14 ft.-9 in.).
HIGH SCHOOL
The National College Signing Day for Paris Wildcats is in the Paris High School Common Area at 10:00 Wednesday morning. They are Jameon Mitchell – Southwestern Oklahoma University, Quintarious Dangerfield- Southwestern Oklahoma University, and Alex Tidwell- Southeastern Oklahoma State University
The weather is moving schedules around. Paris coaches moved their softball game to Bells tomorrow (Feb 6) with a 5:00 pm start because of field conditions. Mt Pleasant’s JV golf tournament schedule for today is now next Wednesday (Feb 12).
BASKETBALL
This week’s Texas Association basketball rankings
GIRLS
5A
No. 8 Royse City (25-5) 71 – Lindale 49
4A
No. 2 Argyle (26-5) 70 – Springtown 29
3A
No. 11 Edgewood (24-5) at Grand Saline
No. 12 Mineola (24-7) OPEN
No. 15 Winnsboro (22-7) 45 – Mt Vernon 28
No. 17 Howe (22-5) OPEN
No. 21 Pottsboro (20-3) OPEN
2A
No. 25 Hawkins (26-1) 56 – Overton 22
1A
No. 2 Dodd City (27-4) OPEN
No. 11 Saltillo (27-7) 80 – Bloomburg 10
Chapel Hill MP (15-1) 79 – Commerce 26
Liberty Eylau 49 – Paris 45
New Boston 74 – Hooks 34
Pine Tree 42 – Marshall 37
Pleasant Grove 75 – Pittsburg 49
Texas High 56 = Mt Pleasant 48
BOYS
5A
Greenville 41 – No. 8 Sulphur Springs (22-8) 38 UPSET
4A
No. 7 Argyle (24-3) hosts Springtown
No. 20 Paris (23-8 5-0) 71 – Liberty Eylau 45 – 16 straight district wins
3A
No. 14 Atlanta (25-4) 81 – Queen City 33
No. 18 Van Alstyne (21-6) at Leonard
No. 22 Commerce (20-9) 56 – Chapel Hill MP 41
No. 23 Mineola (19-7) OPEN
2A
No. 11 Clarksville (16-9) host Linden-Kildare
1A
No. 17 Saltillo (26-4) 59 – Bloomburg 25
Arp 80 – Harmony 42
Hawkins 49 – Overton 28
John Tyler 51 – Hallsville 46
Mt Pleasant (25-3 5-1) 59 – Texas High 37
Sabine 51 – Gladewater 46
Tatum 116 – Hughes Springs 44