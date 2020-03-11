Texas Distributes $766 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $766 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $766.2 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 7.7 percent more than in March 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2020)
|Recipient
|March 2020
Allocations
|Change from
March 2019
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$484.5M
|↑6.0%
|↑6.6%
|Transit Systems
|$174.1M
|↑10.8%
|↑8.0%
|Counties
|$46.6M
|↑3.7%
|↑5.1%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$61.0M
|↑15.9%
|↑12.5%
|Total
|$766.2M
|↑7.7%
|↑7.2%
For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.