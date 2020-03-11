Texas Distributes $766 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $766 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $766.2 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 7.7 percent more than in March 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2020) Recipient March 2020

Allocations Change from

March 2019 Year-to-date

Change Cities $484.5M ↑6.0% ↑6.6% Transit Systems $174.1M ↑10.8% ↑8.0% Counties $46.6M ↑3.7% ↑5.1% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $61.0M ↑15.9% ↑12.5% Total $766.2M ↑7.7% ↑7.2%

For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.