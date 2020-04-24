2CEUs Offered May 15

On May 15, 2020, Camp, Franklin, Red River, and Titus counties have a half-day program scheduled, offering 2CEUs. Also, we now include a Cattle Market Report Update from Dr. David Anderson, our Extension Economist. It should make for an active, educational and relevant program for all cattle producers in the East Texas area. I hope you will join us.

The fee is $10, check to be made out to “Titus LAB” and mailed to the Titus County Extension Office; 1708 Industrial Rd; Mount Pleasant, TX 75455.

Please register to callie.zoeller@ag.tamu.edu with your name and your pesticide license number if wanting to receive CEU credit.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email me. I hope this message finds you all healthy and safe at home! I pray we get back to normal soon!