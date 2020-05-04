Texas A&M Providing Online Help for Teachers and Parents

Online Help for Teachers and Parents

A&M System Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with New Website

(COLLEGE STATION, Texas) — As teachers move their classrooms online, and parents struggle with home school, The Texas A&M University System has launched a new website with helpful resources for both.

“This global health crisis has created many challenges we have not faced before,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “We created this site, We Teach Texas, to share helpful resources and share our commitment to producing the highest quality educators who are prepared to deliver a world-class education for the children of Texas.”

The website includes the work of experts from the 11 universities across The Texas A&M System, which have prepared highly qualified teachers for more than 100 years.

Education is more critical than ever for both individual successes and the success of our nation. The education colleges across The Texas A&M University System lead the way in accomplishing this significant outcome.

“We are committed to continually improving the effectiveness of our educator preparation programs using the latest research and data, producing the best teachers to educate the children of Texas,” said Shonda Gibson, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs for the A&M System. “This resource highlights our approach to educating and preparing Texas teachers. We are proud to say; We Teach Texas.”

Educators — or those who may seek to become Texas teachers — can also find information on all 11 of the A&M System’s colleges of education on the We Teach Texas website.

The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation with a budget of $6.3 billion. The System is a statewide network of 11 universities; a comprehensive health science center; eight state agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management; and the RELLIS Campus. The Texas A&M System educates more than 151,000 students and makes more than 22 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceeded $1 billion in FY 2019 and helped drive the state’s economy.

