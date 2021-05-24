" /> 13 East Texas Organizations Awarded Fund for Veterans’ Assistance Grants – EastTexasRadio.com
13 East Texas Organizations Awarded Fund for Veterans’ Assistance Grants

8 hours ago

Commissioners award 147 grants statewide totaling over $33.4 million & serving over 32,500 veterans

On May 13, 2021, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) awarded $33,430,000 in Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants to 147 organizations throughout the state. This is the highest number of grants and funding awarded in the 11-year history of the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program. In east Texas, 13 organizations were awarded grants, listed below*.  Additionally, 12 organizations awarded provide services statewide**.

The 2021-2022 TVC grant recipients are projected to provide direct services to over 32,500 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses starting July 2021. Grant amounts and program details for each organization will be announced as grant contracts with each organization are executed. The funds awarded are for the upcoming grant period of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

 

NPower Inc. Employment Support
Community Services of Northeast Texas, Inc. Financial Assistance
Family Endeavors Inc. dba Endeavors Financial Assistance
Lone Star Legal Aid Pro Bono Legal Services
Combined Arms Referral Services
Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center Supportive Services
Ark-Tex COG Transportation Programs & Svcs
East Texas Council of Governments Transportation Programs & Svcs
Habitat for Humanity of Smith County Home Modification
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity Home Modification
Cenikor Foundation Clinical Counseling
Jake Es Riding Round Up Clinical Counseling
Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center (Community Healthcore) Peer Support Services

 

**Organizations that provide grant-funded services statewide

Community Learning Center (CLC), Inc. Financial Assistance
Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation Financial Assistance
Texas VFW Foundation Financial Assistance
Operation FINALLY HOME Home Modification
Operation Homefront, Inc. Supportive Services
22Kill Clinical Counseling
Baylor Scott & White Research Institute Clinical Counseling
Collin County Clinical Counseling
Family Endeavors Inc. dba Endeavors Clinical Counseling
Armstrong Community Music School Clinical Counseling
Marriage Management Consultants Peer Support Service

