Titus Regional Medical Center’s Town Hall Q&A

Locally, COVID-19 is growing in the following counties. Camp, now with 24 and Red River has jumped to 36 over the last five days. Neither county is reporting any deaths. Titus has more testing, which will increase the numbers over the next several days. As of noon Tuesday, Titus was reporting 159 with two deaths.

Titus Regional Medical Center held a Town Hall Q&A Tuesday at 5:330 pm that lasted an hour. CEO Terry Scoggins and Dr. Craig DeLisi both agreed that with the increase in Titus County, now is not the time for outdoor sports. They both encouraged social distancing and wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. Scoggins said to be patient with the state on reports. That there are two deaths now in Titus County, one the hospital is not as familiar. Because Titus now has 159 cases, the hospital delayed visitation for at least two weeks. The Wellness Center is closed until at least the middle of June.