2 hours ago

 

 

Camp, Titus, Red River, Franklin and Polk Counties are hosting an new landowners series. It starts tomorrow evening and continues for 4 individual programs July 21, 23, 28 and 30.

July 21: Introduction to agricultural law and landowners assistance opportunities

July 23: Wildlife Management: TPWD Biologist and Master Naturalist presentations on game and non-game species

July 28: Pond health and construction presentations

July 30: pasture management, soil health, common forage identification and stocking rates for various livestock

