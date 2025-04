The 13th Annual Jenny Burton Rushin Memorial BBQ Cook-off is happening Saturday May 10th at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category, brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chicken. Grand Champion must be entered in all categories. $3000 in prize money! Gates open at 10am, food served at noon. Tickets are $15 to eat, 7 and under eat free. Plus there will be a great lineup of items you can win! To sign up or for more information call Ricky Rushin at 903-272-2192.