High School Volleyball Plus Stars Stay Alive In Today’s Sports Update

The Paris Lady Cats went 2-1 over the weekend in volleyball. They best Caddo Mills s and Gainesville while losing to Bridgeport.

Prairiland also finished 2-1, falling yo Farmersville but defeating Redwater and North Hopkins.

Chisum went undefeated on Friday, beating Whitewright and San Rayburn. At the same time, Detroit fell to Dodd City in three games.

Joey Gallo hot a 448 homer, but it’s not enough as Colorado beat Texas yesterday 10-6 to snap the Rangers 4 game winning streak. Danny Santana and Rougned Odor each had two RBI for Texas. The Rangers will begin a series with the San Diego Padres tonight at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 7:30. The first pitch is 8:05.

For the second Sunday in a row, Joe Pavelski scored a six on five goals late in the third period to tie the hockey game. While last weeks were to end the round Robin tournament, yesterday was to keep his team from falling 3-1 in their first-round series with Calgary. His goal with 12 seconds left was his third of the game.

Alexander Radulov tipped in in a shot from John Klingberg with 3:55 left in OT to win the game for Dallas and tie it at two games apiece. Game 5 is Tuesday at 4:30.

And the Dallas Mavericks begin their playoff series today against the La Clippers. Tip-off is at 8:00 pm from the bubble in Orlando.