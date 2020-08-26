Texas A&M – Texarkana Closing

University Closure August 27-28

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Texarkana area. It means they expect tropical-storm-force winds in the area within the next 36 hours. The forecast also includes heavy rainfall over an extended period. These scenarios will make traveling to and from the university extremely dangerous.

Because of the imminent threat of dangerous weather and the potential for widespread power outages, Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be closed Thursday, August 27, and Friday, August 28.

All scheduled classes, including online/synchronous remote classes, are canceled for August 27 and 28.

The TAMUT campus will be closed except for University Police and essential personnel needed to provide service for students who reside on campus. Foodservice will continue for students who live in Bringle Lake Village residence hall, although delivery times and methods may change according to weather conditions on campus. Students should check their university email regularly for updates or contact the residence hall director or their RA if they have questions or concerns. Normal university operations are resuming Monday, August 31.

We are making this announcement as early as possible to allow you to make any preparations needed. Remember that the potential for widespread power outages over days is a possibility with this weather event. Please exercise caution during this time about travel. Stay home and stay safe.