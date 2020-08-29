Jarvis Christian College – News

Jarvis Christian College Partners with META for Online Mental Health Counseling Services BUFFALO GROVE, IL – META, the nation’s leading digital mental health platform for schools, has partnered with Jarvis Christian College (JCC) to provide online counseling services for their students.

The partnership with META was made possible through a grant managed by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Jarvis students can access more than 300 licensed and vetted providers on META’s platform. A limited number of free sessions are available, or students may elect to work with a provider who accepts their insurance. “Mental health care has never been more important for our students than it is right now,” said Dr. Lester Newman, President of Jarvis Christian College. “By partnering with META, we instantly remove many barriers to care that could prevent a student from receiving the therapy they need. META addresses stigmas surrounding mental health assistance, and allows students to connect with providers in an easy, private, and safe manner.”

Students download the META app, choose a counselor, and receive chat, video, or voice counseling through their smartphones’ privacy and convenience. Students see on the app if counselors are available online for immediate connection, or students can leave a chat message to schedule a future session. Mental health issues among college populations are a growing concern, especially since the coronavirus pandemic. A recent survey conducted by META found that 84 percent of college students struggle with stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19.

Social distancing requirements have made teletherapy a necessity for staff and students to protect themselves. By partnering with META, JCC receives a robust mental health program, complete with self-service content directed at students and an ongoing awareness campaign promoting students to take care of their emotional and mental well-being.

If any Jarvis Christian College student wants to know more about Online Mental Health Counseling Services, you may contact Dr. Charles N. Smith, Vice President for Student Services at cnsmith@jarvis.edu or by phone (903) 730-4890 ext. 2205 or Mr. Stanley Miller, Director Counseling at smiller@jarvis.edu or by phone at (903) 730-4890 ext. 2259.