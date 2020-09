Bond has been set by a Hopkins County JP at $30,000 for 36-year-old Joseph Ambrose King on a charge of assault on a peace officer. Sulphur Springs police responded to a reportedly passed out man at the Pilot Truck stop and found him assaulting EMS personnel attempting to help the man. He was eventually subdued and taken to jail, where he behaved aggressively towards inmates and tried to stomp on an officer’s foot. He then allegedly kicked at least one officer. King remains behind bars.