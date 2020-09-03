MPISD – News

(clockwise from bottom) President Faith Logan, Secretary Valeria Moreno, Reporter Alicia Bello, Officer at Large Ruben Carreon, Secretary Nataly Morales, and Vice President Patricia Roque

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS National Technical Honor Society chooses officers

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) has chosen its officers for the 2020-2021 school year. Leading NTHS will be President Faith Logan, Vice President Patricia Roque, Secretary Valeria Moreno, Treasurer Nataly Morales, Reporter Alicia Bello, and Officer at Large Ruben Carreon.

High achieving students in a Career and Technical program of study make up the National Technical Honor Society. Students must maintain an excellent grade point average, complete community service activities, and are active members of their schools and communities. The Mount Pleasant High School NTHS chapter advisor is Donna Davis.