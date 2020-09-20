The 2020 Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show is Friday and Saturday (Ovy 23-24), at the Sulphur Springs High School. Spaces are available both indoors and outdoors. For guidelines and applications, please contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443. This event is for handmade, hand-crafted items only. Those who wish to shop at the event are one-of-a-kind treasures. It includes handmade soaps, jewelry, baby items, seasonal decorations, yard ornaments, quilts, wood carved items, wooden toys, walking canes, hand-crafted greeting cards, and more available for purchase.

Also taking place at the same time will be the Creative Arts Contest, which will be in the Sulphur Springs High School Conference Center. For a detailed list of guidelines, age divisions, and entry categories, contact Johanna Hicks, 903-885-3443, or go to https://Hopkins.AgriLife.org and click on publications.

