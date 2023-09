First Baptist Church of Blossom will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary on Sunday. Services begin at 10:00 am with special guest speakers throughout the day. Russell Kersey, Wendell Nichols, Wade White, and the Church Choir will present special music. There is lunch, and a nursery is available. For more information, call 903-982-5212 or visit the website at www.firstbaptistchurchblossom.com.