Wall That Heals Coming to Sulphur Springs

THE WALL THAT HEALS IS COMING TO SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

ON NOVEMBER 4-7, 2021

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Wall and Mobile Education Center

spreads healing legacy of The Wall and educates about the impact of the Vietnam War

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of

the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to SULPHUR

SPRINGS, TEXAS on NOVEMBER 4-7, 2021 at the SULPHUR SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The Wall That Heals honors the

more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and

it bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“We are beyond excited to have been chosen as one of only 28 sites all across the nation

to host The Wall That Heals in 2021 – and the only site chosen in Texas.” said Mandy Kennedy,

Hopkins County Veterans Memorial Committee. “We began the information gathering and

planning stages of the application process last fall of 2019 in the hope that we would be chosen

to host The VVM Replica Wall and Mobile Education Center here in Hopkins County sometime

in the future. It’s really unbelievable that we were selected on our first attempt – and that we

were given our first choice of dates, November 4-7, 2021, right before Veteran’s Day.”

“The Wall That Heals will be sponsored locally by the Hopkins County Veterans

Memorial, the Sulphur Springs Independent School District, and the City of Sulphur Springs in

partnership to recognize our Veterans of the Vietnam War and offer our community’s grateful

appreciation for their service during a difficult time in our nation’s history. How fitting that we

have this opportunity so many years later to commemorate the sacrifices they made by hosting

this beautiful exhibit in their honor.”

“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile

exhibit to SULPHUR SPRINGS in HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS to allow local veterans and

their family members a chance to experience The Wall. We will work carefully with the host to

provide a safe opportunity for the community to experience the healing and educational aspects

of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting

The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and

sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War

on America.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will be required to wear masks.

Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing to safeguard the staff,

volunteers and other visitors.

“Nothing is more important to VVMF than the health and well-being of our Vietnam

veterans and their families. We will work closely with the host to make certain that all health and

safety protocols are met in order to provide the best visitor experience while keeping the safety

of our staff, volunteers and visitors at top of mind,” said Knotts.

The Wall That Heals is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer.

When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile

Education Center telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in

American history.

The three-quarter scale Wall replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its

tallest point. Visitors will experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex,

a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. Visitors are able to do name rubbings of

individual service member’s names on The Wall.

The mobile Education Center exhibit includes: digital photo displays of “Hometown

Heroes” – service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within

the area of a visit; digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans from the local area honored

through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam

and later died as a result of their service; video displays that teach about the history and impact

of The Wall; educational exhibits told through items representative of those left at The Wall in

D.C.; a replica of the In Memory plaque; a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the

Vietnam War. The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the era surrounding

the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural

context.

The 2021 national The Wall That Heals tour is generously sponsored by USAA. Through

a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the trucking industry, and Blue

Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country. Local sponsors are HOPKINS COUNTY

VETERANS MEMORIAL COMMITTEE, SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT, AND CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS.

Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 700 U.S. communities

in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.

The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam

Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. The Wall That Heals is the only traveling

exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that

travels the country. Two VVMF staff members lead volunteers on site, educate visitors and

students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall. More information can be found at:

www.thewallthatheals.org.

About VVMF

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization that built

the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C. in 1982. VVMF continues to

lead the way in paying tribute to our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families. VVMF’s

mission is to honor and preserve the legacy of service in America and educate all generations

about the impact of the Vietnam War and era through programs, ceremonies and education

materials. To learn more about VVMF, visit www.vvmf.org or call 202-393-0090.

