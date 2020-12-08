Wall That Heals Coming to Sulphur Springs

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 For more information:
THE WALL THAT HEALS IS COMING TO SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS
ON NOVEMBER 4-7, 2021
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Wall and Mobile Education Center
spreads healing legacy of The Wall and educates about the impact of the Vietnam War
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of
the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to SULPHUR
SPRINGS, TEXAS on NOVEMBER 4-7, 2021 at the SULPHUR SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The Wall That Heals honors the
more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and
it bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
“We are beyond excited to have been chosen as one of only 28 sites all across the nation
to host The Wall That Heals in 2021 – and the only site chosen in Texas.” said Mandy Kennedy,
Hopkins County Veterans Memorial Committee. “We began the information gathering and
planning stages of the application process last fall of 2019 in the hope that we would be chosen
to host The VVM Replica Wall and Mobile Education Center here in Hopkins County sometime
in the future. It’s really unbelievable that we were selected on our first attempt – and that we
were given our first choice of dates, November 4-7, 2021, right before Veteran’s Day.”
“The Wall That Heals will be sponsored locally by the Hopkins County Veterans
Memorial, the Sulphur Springs Independent School District, and the City of Sulphur Springs in
partnership to recognize our Veterans of the Vietnam War and offer our community’s grateful
appreciation for their service during a difficult time in our nation’s history. How fitting that we
have this opportunity so many years later to commemorate the sacrifices they made by hosting
this beautiful exhibit in their honor.”
“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile
exhibit to SULPHUR SPRINGS in HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS to allow local veterans and
their family members a chance to experience The Wall. We will work carefully with the host to
provide a safe opportunity for the community to experience the healing and educational aspects
of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting
The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and
sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War
on America.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will be required to wear masks.
Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing to safeguard the staff,
volunteers and other visitors.
“Nothing is more important to VVMF than the health and well-being of our Vietnam
veterans and their families. We will work closely with the host to make certain that all health and
safety protocols are met in order to provide the best visitor experience while keeping the safety
of our staff, volunteers and visitors at top of mind,” said Knotts.
The Wall That Heals is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer.
When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile
Education Center telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in
American history.
The three-quarter scale Wall replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its
tallest point. Visitors will experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex,
a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. Visitors are able to do name rubbings of
individual service member’s names on The Wall.
The mobile Education Center exhibit includes: digital photo displays of “Hometown
Heroes” – service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within
the area of a visit; digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans from the local area honored
through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam
and later died as a result of their service; video displays that teach about the history and impact
of The Wall; educational exhibits told through items representative of those left at The Wall in
D.C.; a replica of the In Memory plaque; a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the
Vietnam War. The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the era surrounding
the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural
context.
The 2021 national The Wall That Heals tour is generously sponsored by USAA. Through
a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the trucking industry, and Blue
Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country. Local sponsors are HOPKINS COUNTY
VETERANS MEMORIAL COMMITTEE, SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
DISTRICT, AND CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS.
Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 700 U.S. communities
in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.
The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam
Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. The Wall That Heals is the only traveling
exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that
travels the country. Two VVMF staff members lead volunteers on site, educate visitors and
students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall. More information can be found at:
www.thewallthatheals.org.
About VVMF
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization that built
the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C. in 1982. VVMF continues to
lead the way in paying tribute to our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families. VVMF’s
mission is to honor and preserve the legacy of service in America and educate all generations
about the impact of the Vietnam War and era through programs, ceremonies and education
materials. To learn more about VVMF, visit www.vvmf.org or call 202-393-0090.
