Resources For Winter Storms

TAHC Provides Resources for Livestock and Poultry Owners Affected by the Winter Storms.

Austin, tx: The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) continues to work with local, state, federal, and non-governmental partners to address the severe winter weather effects on Texas livestock and poultry.

“Our hearts go out to all who are affected by the winter storms,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC Executive Director. “We are grateful for the support and resources our government and non-government partners are providing.”

Below please find animal-specific resources that can help you recover from these winter storm events and guide you through the recovery process.

Stray Livestock

In extreme winter weather, fences can be covered by snow or damage, and livestock can be displaced. If you find stray livestock or down fences, contact your local sheriff’s department. For animals in need of medical assistance (frostbite, distress, fatigue, lesions, etc.), contact a local veterinarian.

Animal Disposal

When the extreme winter weather conditions transition to recovery efforts, Texans may face the challenge of animal disposal.

· Carcasses on private property, non-residential areas: Animal owners and operators are responsible for their animals’ proper disposal.

To learn about standard non-diseased animal carcass disposal methods, visit Disaster-Related Carcass Disposal Guide or visit the Texas Commission Environmental Quality’s website at www.tceq.texas.gov.

· Animal Carcasses in Public Areas (including residential): Animal carcasses found in public areas or rights-of-way should be reported to the local county Emergency Operations Center (EOC), handled through the jurisdiction’s debris management plan. You can find your county’s EOC information at http://www.tdms.org/county.aspx.

Agriculture Indemnity and Assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has programs that assist rural communities, farmers and ranchers, families, and small businesses affected by the recent winter storms. USDA staff in the regional, state, and county offices have various flexible programs and other assistance to residents and agricultural producers in impacted communities. To learn more, visit the USDA website or contact your local USDA Service Center directly.

Animal Supplies and Donations

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) helps agricultural producers locate hay supplies. If you need hay or would like to donate hay, visit the Hay Hotline website or call 512-787-9966.

Animal Shelters

At this time, we advise animal owners to contact their local authorities (sheriff’s department, EOC, or call 2-1-1) to learn more about open animal shelters in their area. Some warning centers accept your companion animals. Visit https://tdem.texas.gov/warm/ or call 2-1-1 to learn more.

For the latest information on winter weather animal response and recovery efforts, visit https://www.tahc.texas.gov/emergency/naturaldisaster.html.