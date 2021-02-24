Chisum Students at Texas Art Education Association VASE Event

Saturday February 13th ended this year’s Texas Art Education Association VASE Event. This year’s event was completely digital and artworks were judged throughout the week from an image and written narrative. Chisum students submitted 38 entries of which 23 received gold medals. All artworks are judged on a point system adding up to 60, rated from 1- 4. Artworks with a rating of 4 are deemed superior, earn a medal, and are considered for the state qualifying round. 5 students received perfect scores for at least one entry. (60 points, superior rating 4)

8 schools participated in this year’s competition, 188 total artworks, Chisum alone is right about 20 percent of the total entries across region 8. Only 12 artworks from Region 8 were selected to advance to the state competition this year, one of these spots was earned by Chisum student Nicky Teichroeb. Congratulations to all participants!