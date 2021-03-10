Mt Pleasant High School Mourns Classmate

Nataly Kristina Montoya

Nataly Kristina Montoya, 18, was a student at Mt Pleasant High School. Montoya passed away on Monday morning, March 8. The school district released a statement extending condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers describing her as bright, outgoing, bubbly, and a ray of sunshine. According to the school district, a visitation will be Wednesday, March 10 at 5:00 pm at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant. A funeral service will be on Thursday, March 11 at 11:00 am at St. Michaels Catholic Church, with burial following at Edwards Cemetery.

Monday morning at 7:09, there was a single-vehicle accident on TX-49 southeast of Mt Pleasant at FM 1735. A 2003 Honda Civic was traveling westbound in a construction zone. The driver, Nataly Montoya, attempted to avoid a construction barrel in the roadway and overcorrected. Montoya then apparently lost control and the vehicle overturned. Montoya, 18, of Mount Pleasant, was transported to Titus Regional Medical Center, where she died a short time later.