The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) announced that they had added a third scholarship for graduating high school seniors in Lamar County this year. The new $500 scholarship is for students who will be the first in their family to enter a two or four-year college program.

UWLC started their scholarship program in 2018 with a $500 academic scholarship for seniors planning on entering a two or four-year college and those impacted or involved with one of the United Way’s partners agencies. Last year, UWLC added a $500 scholarship to seniors planning on entering a CTE program.

Applications for all three scholarships are available through the high school counselor’s office or by emailing Sabrina Rosson at srossonuwlc@gmail.com and are due by May 1, 2021. The United Way of Lamar County’s Texas Scholars Award Night is May 17. Students will receive scholarships, and the valedictorians and salutatorians are acknowledged. It includes all the high schools in Lamar County, Clarksville, and Detroit ISDs.

For more information on these programs or the other UWLC educational and youth programs such as the Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt, Read to the Future, Kids Marathon, Summer Job Shadow Program, Children’s Mini Libraries, and the Getting Ahead Financial literacy classes, call 903-784-6642.