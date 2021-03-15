Starting Monday 03.15.21, ANYONE over the age of 50 qualifies for a Covid Vaccination. If you have already signed up on the Paris Lamar County Health District waiting list, there is no need to re-register. If you have not, then now is the time. Please check out the 1a, 1b, 1c plus Education and 50+ requirements to register – although anyone 18+ may get called as we are slowly making our way down the list. Go to the City of Paris homepage paristexas.gov and click on the Sign-Up for the Covid Vaccine Waiting List. We will have close to 2000 doses available for first time vaccinators this Friday. And remember to answer your phone or text this week as it could be the call center trying to schedule you!

This Friday, March 19, the vaccination clinic to the Paris High School gymnasium, 2255 S Collegiate. The Love Civic Center has a previously booked event.