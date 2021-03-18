New Student Registration (K-3rd) Round-up Begins March 25th for the 2021-2022 School Year

This registration is for new students who did NOT end the 2020-2021 school year in Sulphur Springs ISD. Current Pre-K and Head Start students will complete Returning Student Registration with their Skyward Family Access account. New to District Pre-K and Head Start students will register at Douglass ECLC.

Sulphur Springs ISD will be hosting New Student Registration in the Administration Board Room, 631 Connally St. Sulphur Springs, TX

March 25-26/April 5-7/May 5-7

from 8am to 3:30pm daily.

April 7th and May 5th, we will have extended hours until 6:30 p.m.

Here is how to register:

Make an appointment by clicking the link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/newstudent2021

Only a Parent or Legal Guardian (must have appropriate documents ) can enroll a child.

(must have ) can enroll a child. Bring your child with you so that we may administer Universal screening for placement.

with you so that we may administer Universal screening for placement. Bring all required and/or applicable documents (listed below): Proof of residency within district. Must be one of the following Current utility bill Current rent/Lease agreement/Mortgage statement showing name and address of owner Income Tax paperwork Parent or Legal Guardian’s Photo ID Child’s Official Birth Certificate Child’s Social Security Card Child’s Up-to-Date Immunization Record ‘s Notes Concerning Allergy/Health Needs Custodial Documents or Court Orders, if applicable.

(listed below): Complete the online registration process via Skyward (our friendly staff will be available to assist those in need or you can go to ssisd.net to complete beforehand).

NOTES:

Dual Language Department will be on campus with applications for the 2021-2022 Two-Way Dual Language Enrichment Program .

. Administration will be on campus to distribute primary campus assignment based on residency within the school district.

We look forward to seeing you!