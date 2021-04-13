" /> Paris-Lamar County Health District To Pause J&J Vaccine Distribution – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner

Paris-Lamar County Health District To Pause J&J Vaccine Distribution

2 mins ago

 

In line with guidance from the CDC and FDA, the Texas Department of State Health Services is asking Texas vaccine providers to pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine until further notice.
Adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety. People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     