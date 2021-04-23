Emergency Supplies Tax Free

Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies, April 24-26

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 26. There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers

and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray, and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel under federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Purchases that do not qualify:

batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles;

camping stoves and camping supplies;

chainsaws;

plywood;

extension ladders and stepladders; and

tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies you can purchase tax-free is on the Comptroller’s website.