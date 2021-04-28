UIL One-Act Play Competition

UIL Academic and One-Act Play State Meet Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2021 University Interscholastic League Academic State Meet and One-Act Play Competition begin Wednesday, April 28. The competitions will see more than 3,000 participants competing both virtually and at high school campuses across the state of Texas during April and May.

The One-Act Play State Meet takes place April 28 – May 1. Each conference will hold its competition at separate sites around Texas. See site listings below:

Schedule

Conference 2A: Seguin High School – April 28-29 – Tickets

Conference 3A: Waco University High School – April 28-29 – Tickets

Conference 4A: Comal Davenport High School – April 28-29 – Tickets

Conference 1A: Corsicana High School – April 30-May 1 – Tickets

Conference 5A: Round Rock McNeil High School – April 30-May 1 – Tickets

Conference 6A: Waxahachie High School – April 30-May 1 – Tickets

The Theatrical Design State Meet takes place May 7-8 and will be virtual. For more information, click here.

The Academic State Meet, including contests in journalism, math, science, language arts, business education, computer science, and social studies, will occur April 30 – May 1 at high school campuses across Texas. For a complete schedule, click here.

Speech events will take place May 25-26 and will be virtual.

State Meet Participants, Schedules, and Results:

Participants in the UIL Academic State Meet are on the UIL website, along with a schedule of contest times and locations.

Complete results of the UIL Academic State Meet will be posted on the UIL website www.uiltexas.org throughout the meet.