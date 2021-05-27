Clean, Drain, And Dry Your Boat

Boaters Urged to “Clean, Drain, and Dry” to Stop Invasive Species

AUSTIN – With Memorial Day and summertime temperatures rapidly approaching, Texans will be getting out on the water. Now more than ever, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging boaters and paddlers who hit the water this summer to do their part to fight back against aquatic invasive species. Help against giant salvinia and zebra mussels, threatening Texas lakes.

“Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to boating season in Texas. While we want everyone to have a great time, we also want them to avoid giving free rides to invasive species and helping them travel to new lakes,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries Regional Director.

“The best way to prevent the spread of destructive invasive species is to clean, drain and dry your boats and equipment every time.”

Over the past year, zebra mussels and giant salvinia have spread to new Texas areas. While zebra mussels and giant salvinia remain, some of the biggest threats to Texas lakes, other highly invasive species can also be spread or introduced by in-state and out-of-state boaters, including water hyacinth, Eurasian watermilfoil, hydrilla, and quagga mussels.

“There’s no doubt that Texans love their lakes,” said John Findeisen, TPWD Brookeland Aquatic Habitat Enhancement Team Lead. “We also need Texans to take action to help protect their lakes. It only takes a tiny fragment of a plant to create a new infestation, and preventing invasive species introductions avoids costly, long-term efforts to manage invasive species once they infest a lake.”

Giant salvinia, a highly invasive, free-floating aquatic fern that can double its coverage area in less than a week, is one of the significant threats to our lakes. The invasive plant produces thick mats that make fishing, boating, swimming, and other water recreation nearly impossible.

Giant salvinia is currently present on 23 East Texas lakes and numerous rivers, creeks, and marshes between Houston and Beaumont. While giant salvinia is now not limiting angling or boating access in Texas public waters. Due to the ongoing efforts by TPWD to manage this invasive plant, there is still a chance of plants hitchhiking from one lake to another on a boat, trailer, or other equipment.

Zebra mussels, a non-native shellfish that attaches to hard surfaces, also pose a significant threat to our lakes. These invasive mussels damage boats and infrastructure for water supply and control, alter lake ecosystems and cause harm to native species. They also litter shorelines with hazardous, sharp shells that impact lakefront recreation.

Zebra mussels are in 31 Texas lakes across six river basins and in river reaches downstream of infested lakes. The TPWD and partners monitor lakes around the state for early detection of zebra mussels, but once they’ve been introduced and established in a lake, you can not control or eradicate them.

“Zebra mussels can be carried by anchors or attached to clinging plants, and you can transport microscopic zebra mussel larvae in residual water in the boat,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species Management. “Taking just a few minutes to clean, drain, and dry boats can make a huge difference in our efforts to prevent the spread of this highly damaging species and harm to Texas lakes.”

Boaters need to remove all plants, mud, and debris from boats, trailers, vehicles, and gear and drain the water from all equipment and onboard receptacles before leaving the lake. In addition, you should dry boats completely before visiting another lake, preferably for at least a week. Washing the boat and compartments using a carwash or spray nozzle on a water hose can help to reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species if drying is not possible.

If you have stored your boat in the water at a lake with zebra mussels, it is likely infested with zebra mussels and poses an extremely high risk for moving this invasive species to a new lake. Before moving your boat to another lake, call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 to guide decontamination.

On top of the harm, aquatic invasive species can cause to aquatic ecosystems and the recreational experience at lakes, the transport of these organisms can result in legal trouble for boaters. Transporting prohibited invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation. Boaters are also required to drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water and to immediately remove all invasive plants from the boat, trailer, and tow vehicle before leaving a lake.

For more information on properly cleaning, drain, and dry boats and equipment, visit the TPWD YouTube channel for a short instructional video. To learn more about giant salvinia, zebra mussels, and other invasive species in Texas, visit tpwd.texas.gov/StopInvasives.

TPWD and partners monitor for invasive species in Texas lakes. Still, anyone who finds them in lakes where they haven’t been before or who spots them on boats, trailers, or equipment that someone is moving can help identify and prevent new introductions by reporting the sighting to TPWD at (512) 389-4848 or by emailing photos and location information to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.