HUBZone extended its TexAmericas Center’s Small Business Administration HUBZone designation until June 30, 2023.

A HUBZone designated site since 2017, the program has long been considered an essential tool in expanding economic development in the region, attracting HUBZone-certified businesses to move and extend to the Texarkana area.

The region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. TexAmericas Center works to stimulate further regional growth by adding a 150,000 square foot spec building expecting completion this summer. Its designation will be critical to continue providing new employment opportunities to area residents, encouraging new employees to relocate to the region, and has the potential to promote mutually beneficial partnerships among industry, workforce centers, and educational institutions.

Copied below is a press release with additional information about TexAmericas Center’s HUBZone designation extension. Please let me know if you would like to set up an interview with a spokesperson from TexAmericas Center to discuss this news and how it will impact the region’s economic development and would like additional information sent your way.