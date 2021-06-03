The Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float is this Saturday morning at 10am at the Love Civic Center in Paris. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley. As always, the race will be at the Love Civic Center in Paris, Texas. The public is invited to adopt and cheer on the TURTLES- $10 each or 11 for $100. The fastest TURTLE will win $3,000, with second place winning $2,000 and 3rd place winning $1,000. But that’s not all, 10 TURTLES will be randomly pulled to receive $50 each. TURTLES can be purchased by contacting any of the Club Board Members or at the Boys and Girls Club at 1530 NE 1st Street in Paris.