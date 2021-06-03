L-R: Councilmember Henry Chappell; Mayor Tracy Craig; Councilmember Jerry Walker; and City Manager Ed Thatcher.

L-R: Brother Ricky Williams; Dr. Kirthell Roberts; Councilmember Henry Chappell; Councilmember Jerry Walker; Mayor Tracy Craig; and City Manager Ed Thatcher.

First Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery Celebrated May 30

Mount Pleasant, June 3, 2021 – The community gathered on Memorial Day Weekend at the First Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on Sunday, May 30.

Local clergy, including Dr. Tony Rundles, Dr. Kirthell Roberts, Reverend Lonnie Charles Bell, Brother Ricky Williams, and Dr. Tommy S. Smith, conducted the ceremony.

City of Mount Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig, Councilmember Henry Chappell, and City Manager Ed Thatcher also provided comments, including plans for improving and maintaining the cemetery. Councilmember Jerry Walker, who coordinated the event, served as Master of Ceremonies.