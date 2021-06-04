Lemons Benefit MP Animal Shelter

From left: Estefania Flores, Animal Shelter Customer Service; Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr., Emy Chappell; Tenley Marshall; Police Chief Mark Buhman; and Lt. Travis Nichols.

Emy Chappell (far right) and Tenley Marshall started Lucky Lemons to raise money for the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter. They also hoped they would get to pet some dogs and cats, and Estefania Flores, Animal Shelter Customer Service, Lt. Travis Nichols, and Shibo made that possible on June 3.

Shibo and many other loving animals are awaiting adoption now. Call 903-575-4174.

Kicking Off a Good Summer Doing Something Good:

Local Youth Start a Lemonade Business to Benefit the MP Animal Shelter

Mount Pleasant, TX, June 4, 2021…While most kids were savoring the freedom of the first day of summer, Emy Chappell and Tenley Marshall were launching their first business to raise funds for the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter.

They named the business Lucky Lemons, believing that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And life sure has given the animals at the shelter some lemons.

“We wanted to start our summer by doing something good for somebody else,” said Emy, who will be a fifth-grader at P.E. Wallace Middle School in the fall. “Animals have feelings just like people, and we need to take care of them, just like our parents take care of us.”

“We wanted to help the animals feel like they had a home, even though they don’t have a real home yet,” added Tenley, a rising 6th grader at P.E. Wallace. So the girls named their business, whipped up some big batches of lemonade, and created their signage. They opened the stand on May 24, and it was a big hit, generating over $211 for the shelter.

With irresistible giggles, both Emy and Tenley admitted that they hoped to also get to pet some dogs and cats at the animal shelter. They got their wish on June 3, when they visited the shelter to present their donation. A sweet young pup named Shibo had been surrendered that week and was waiting to greet the girls along with City leaders and staff.

“What Emy and Tenley have done is awesome,” said Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. “They’ve helped the shelter and have also set an example to other youth how they can serve our community.”

“We are fortunate to have such a nice animal shelter here in Mount Pleasant and youth like Tenley and Emy who want to serve,” said Police Chief Mark Buhman, whose department runs the shelter.

“We have many animals to take care of and appreciate the help to make them all comfortable while they wait to be adopted,” said Chief Buhman. “This effort by Emy and Tenley is touching to us, and we are grateful.”

Would you like to help the animals? You can donate to the shelter. Or better yet, adopt your new pet! Fees are reasonable, and there are many fur babies eager to join your family. Learn more at www.mpcity.net or call 903-575-4174. The shelter is at 300 Enterprise Blvd.

Footnote: Emy and Tenley prove that the apple (or lemon) does not fall far from the tree when it comes to a calling to public service. Tenley’s father, Judd Marshall, has served the community for 23 years with the Mount Pleasant ISD and has been the superintendent since 2013. Emy’s father, Henry Chappell, serves on the Mount Pleasant City Council.