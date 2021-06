Bowie County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle into a van and killing 3-year-old James Crowley and 7-year-old Riley Burgess. Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Blaise Salazar has pleaded not guilty to 2 counts of capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault. Prosecutors will not seek lethal injection for Salazar because of his lengthy history of mental illness.